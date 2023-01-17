Skiers and snowboarders brave bad road conditions for fresh snow

PLACER COUNTY - Caltrans has kept Interstate 80 open for travelers heading home from the ski slopes on Monday, despite all the snow that's dumped in the mountains.

Many Skiers and snowboarders only drove home at the last possible hour, after a three-day weekend of action.

Caltrans worked non-stop to clear Interstate 80 for the holiday travel. The result: a smooth night-time ride all the way back to Sacramento.

Boreal Mountain Resort gave travelers just what they were looking for on one of the most popular ski weekends of the year—lots of fresh snow. Nearly a foot of it fell on Monday alone.

Jackob Grubb lives in Sacramento and came up for the day.

"I've been out here since noon," Grubb said. "I had Monday off, went up here, rode the mountain, nice and stormy but it was a safe drive. It was fine."

Caltrans had urged drivers to avoid travel this holiday weekend, particularly in the Sierra. It was a winter storm warning that some dismissed in favor of fun.

Peter Alexander lives in Petaluma and drove up with his son.

"It's too good, the weather window is perfect," Alexander said.

Snow in the sierra. And a three-day weekend. An inciting combination and Caltrans was able to keep Interstate 80 open through it all.

Chains were required over the summit Monday, stretching east of Gold Run to the state line.