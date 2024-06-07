Sketch released of suspect in Escalon attempted sexual assault

ESCALON – Detectives are on the hunt for a man suspected of trying to sexually assault a woman who was out walking in Escalon.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened back on June 2.

A woman reported that she was out for her evening walk near Van Allen and Skiff roads when, around 7 p.m., a man approached and tried to sexually assault her.

She was able to fight off the suspect, detectives say.

The man is described as being in his 40s, about 6' tall, and had blonde hair and blue eyes. Notably, detectives say he had a mole on his left cheek.

An artificial intelligence program was used by the sheriff's office to generate a sketch of the suspect. That image was released on Friday.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is urged to contact the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office.