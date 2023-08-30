Skateboarder, 32, dies after being struck by vehicle in Roseville

ROSEVILLE — A skateboarder who was hospitalized after being hit by a vehicle in Roseville Tuesday night has died, authorities said.

It happened at around 9:15 p.m. along Blue Oaks Avenue.

The person hit was taken to Sutter Roseville Medical Center. On Wednesday, Roseville police revealed that the person had died at the hospital.

Police have identified the person as a 32-year-old man but have not released his name.

The Roseville Police Department said the driver remained at the scene and was cooperative. A DUI does not appear to be a factor, police said. The cause of the collision is under investigation.

Blue Oaks Drive was closed for some time but has since reopened.