San Joaquin County app now allows reporting of human trafficking, illegal activity to law enforcement

An award-winning app in San Joaquin County launched a new phase Wednesday, allowing residents to report illegal activity, such as human trafficking and illegal dumping, to law enforcement with a click from their phones.

The Greater Stockton Chamber of Commerce launched a new phase of their app STAART, which is Standing Together Against All Retail Theft, designed to help businesses and residents report illegal activity to law enforcement.

It started last year for retail theft, and now there are options to report human trafficking, illegal dumping, illegal drug activity, dangerous sideshows, and prostitution.

"They affect the community," said Timm Quinn, CEO of the Greater Stockton Chamber of Commerce. "If there's illegal drug activity or a sideshow happening in front of your business, people aren't going to want to come there. They're not going to feel safe."

Quinn said there were 500 submissions of retail theft in the app's first year, leading to evidence in court for crimes. But after feedback from businesses and community members, they also want more options to report further illegal activity.

Maria Ayala, from Lathrop, used the app to report illegal dumping. She said it went to the district attorney and she heard back that someone got fined.

Ayala said she appreciates it being "an easy tool to be able to report something that you see."

"The more people that can help out by reporting these incidents, the better that we can work with those agencies to reduce the crimes in the county," she said.

It's cases like this for which this app exists. Quinn wants to empower businesses and citizens in the community.

"You go out in the community and you see people stealing stuff all the time and people just got fed up," Quinn said. "They're like, 'I can't do anything about it.' So why can't we get out there? Everyone's got a phone in their pocket. They've got a camera. They've got a video recorder in their pocket, on their phones. So, do something. If you see something, say something."

Quinn encourages more residents and businesses to download the app. You can get it from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. It has options to include pictures or video, and it gets sent to law enforcement or the district attorney. There is also an option to remain anonymous when submitting a report.

"The more it gets reported, the more evidence we have on people doing these things. It can build up and really help the district's attorney's office to prosecute these offenders that are out there in the community," Quinn said.

Quinn said this app is the first of its kind and they received the Best New Program award from the Western Association of Chamber Executives, along with a CALED Award for economic development.

There are also grants available for local small businesses where a two-camera system and recorder can be given free of charge to businesses that qualify.

The goal is to have businesses and residents work hand-in-hand to combat crime.

"I think it's important because we have so much crime occurring in the county," Ayala said. "So it's important to have a tool where you can just submit it and not have to worry about if you don't want to meet with an officer or go down to the police or sheriff's department. Sometimes it can be out of the way from somebody's residence, so the app is an easy tool to be able to report something that you see, whether it's pictures or video."