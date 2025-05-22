Shooting near downtown Sacramento leaves man hospitalized

SACRAMENTO — A man was hospitalized after being shot Thursday afternoon just north of Downtown Sacramento, police said.

It happened just before 3 p.m. at Richards Boulevard and North 12th Street, near the Highway 160 crossing over the American River.

Sacramento police said the victim had a single gunshot wound and has since been taken to an area hospital. His condition was not known as of the time of this story.

There was no information available on a suspect or the circumstances of the shooting.