Shooting near downtown Sacramento leaves man hospitalized

By
Richard Ramos
Web Producer, CBS Sacramento
Richard Ramos is a web producer for CBS Sacramento who was born and raised in Sacramento. He graduated with a BA in Journalism from CSUS.
Richard Ramos

CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — A man was hospitalized after being shot Thursday afternoon just north of Downtown Sacramento, police said.

It happened just before 3 p.m. at Richards Boulevard and North 12th Street, near the Highway 160 crossing over the American River.

Sacramento police said the victim had a single gunshot wound and has since been taken to an area hospital. His condition was not known as of the time of this story.

There was no information available on a suspect or the circumstances of the shooting.

