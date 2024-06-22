Watch CBS News
Local News

Shooting in Arden-Arcade sends man to hospital, investigation underway

By Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

ARDEN-ARCADE – A man was taken to the hospital after deputies said he was shot in the Arden-Arcade area of Sacramento County on Saturday night. 

The call came in around 10 p.m. in the area of Howe Avenue and Alta Arden Expressway. 

The man was shot near the In-N-Out but was located near the Cheesecake Factory, the sheriff's office said. 

Deputies are at both scenes conducting an investigation.

No information about a suspect was available and the latest condition of the victim is unknown. 

Brandon Downs

Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.

First published on June 22, 2024 / 11:26 PM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.