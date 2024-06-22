Shooting in Arden-Arcade sends man to hospital, investigation underway

ARDEN-ARCADE – A man was taken to the hospital after deputies said he was shot in the Arden-Arcade area of Sacramento County on Saturday night.

The call came in around 10 p.m. in the area of Howe Avenue and Alta Arden Expressway.

The man was shot near the In-N-Out but was located near the Cheesecake Factory, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies are at both scenes conducting an investigation.

No information about a suspect was available and the latest condition of the victim is unknown.