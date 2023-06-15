Shooting at south Sacramento park leaves man with life-threatening injuries

SACRAMENTO — Authorities are investigating after a man was shot at south Sacramento's Valley Hi Park Wednesday night.

The Sacramento Police Department said the victim was a man who has been transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. It happened just before 8:30 p.m.

Investigators said the suspect may have been wearing a dark blue hooded sweater with black sweatpants. No further description was available.

CBS13 has a crew headed to the scene. More details to come.