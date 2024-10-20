Watch CBS News
Shooting at Sacramento DOCO parking garage leaves 1 injured

By Jose Fabian

Sacramento police said one person was injured in a shooting at the DOCO parking garage Saturday night. 

The victim was found near 4th and L streets around 11 p.m. Police said they were taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. 

According to police, the scene of the shooting was in the nearby DOCO parking garage. Investigators said they found at least six vehicles that were hit by gunfire. 

Police said they believe the shooting at the parking garage is where the victim was injured. 

There was no information on a shooter, police said. 

