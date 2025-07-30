Shingle Springs family questions investigation after alleged child kidnapping

A Shingle Springs family is speaking out after they say their 10-year-old son was kidnapped from their backyard last week. While the boy was found safe more than an hour later, his family and others in the community are questioning how the case has been handled.

Brittany Moreno said her son was playing outside at their home on July 25 when he suddenly disappeared.

"He wanted to try out the swing, and that's when everything essentially went downhill," Moreno told CBS Sacramento.

About 90 minutes later, a neighbor, who is a retired Sacramento County officer, brought the boy home. Moreno said he was dirty, scratched, covered in brush stickers and appeared terrified.

"He had dirt under his nails… He just looked traumatized," she said.

Moreno said her relief quickly turned to frustration when she felt deputies questioned whether her son's story was true.

"I assumed at least a buccal swab of the mouth, under the fingertips, collecting his clothes. They didn't even go down to the swing where it happened the day of," she said.

The family's story quickly gained traction on social media, prompting questions from the community about how the case was being investigated.

When asked about the criticism, Sgt. Kyle Parker with the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office told CBS Sacramento the department takes all calls seriously.

"We appreciate the understanding of the community and knowing that these types of investigations. We wish they could be solved in 30 to 60 minutes, such as what we see on TV, but the reality, it can take days," Parker said.

The sheriff's office confirmed deputies were back at the family's home this week collecting additional evidence and said the investigation is ongoing.

Moreno said she hopes sharing their story will help identify whoever is responsible.

"The person is still out there. They did threaten our family, they did threaten our son and that's scary," she said. "Watch your kids, watch your surroundings."

The sheriff's office said it's still too early to comment on whether there is a person at large in this case.