Sheriff's office: Armed men with bandanas covering their faces possibly targeted Auburn gas station

NEVADA COUNTY - A gas station employee locking the front door of a gas station was apparently enough to keep would-be robbers armed with a gun from coming inside.

On Tuesday night around 11 p.m., three men with bananas covering their faces and one brandishing a gun walked towards the Chevron on Combie Road in Auburn, according to a Nevada County Sheriff's Office statement. A store employee called 911 and locked the gas station doors, which, the sheriff's department says, was enough to keep the men from getting inside.

Sheriff's department deputies and CHP officers arrived at the scene, but the suspects had already left.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the sheriff's office at (530) 265-1471.