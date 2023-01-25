Watch CBS News
Local News

Sheriff's office: Armed men with bandanas covering their faces possibly targeted Auburn gas station

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

NEVADA COUNTY - A gas station employee locking the front door of a gas station was apparently enough to keep would-be robbers armed with a gun from coming inside. 

On Tuesday night around 11 p.m., three men with bananas covering their faces and one brandishing a gun walked towards the Chevron on Combie Road in Auburn, according to a Nevada County Sheriff's Office statement. A store employee called 911 and locked the gas station doors, which, the sheriff's department says, was enough to keep the men from getting inside.

Sheriff's department deputies and CHP officers arrived at the scene, but the suspects had already left. 

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the sheriff's office at (530) 265-1471.

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on January 25, 2023 / 11:57 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.