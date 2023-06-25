Sheriff's office: 1 person shot in the head in South Sacramento
SACRAMENTO - One person has been shot in the head in South Sacramento.
According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened near Vintage Park Drive and Breamore Drive Saturday night.
One male victim has been transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the head. Authorities say that, despite the victim's injuries, they are still alive Their condition is unknown.
This is a developing story.
