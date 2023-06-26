5 detained in deadly south Sacramento shooting on Vintage Park Drive

SACRAMENTO — Five people, including one minor, have been detained in a homicide investigation involving a teenager who was shot in the head in south Sacramento, investigators said Sunday evening.

Though the five individuals were detained, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office has not yet confirmed any arrests. These five individuals were detained at four separate locations across Sacramento County.

The shooting happened Saturday night near Vintage Park Drive and Breamore Drive.

According to the sheriff's office, investigators believe the incident was gang-related and a gunfight between the victim — a 17-year-old boy — and whoever shot him. A gun was recovered near the victim when first responders arrived.

The teen later died at an area hospital.