Sheriff: Mountain lion sighting reported in community near Stockton

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY – A possible mountain lion has been sighted in the backyard of a San Joaquin County residence Friday night, prompting an alert from the sheriff's office.

Deputies sent out an alert to residents in the Morada area, north of Stockton, about the possible big cat.

According to the sheriff's office, the mountain lion was spotted near La Loma Way and Los Cerritos Drive.

** Morada Residents Please Be Advised **



A Mountain lion has been spotted in a residential backyard on La Loma street near Los Cerritos. Fish and Game have been contacted and have stated the mountain lion is not aggressive and there is no danger at this time.



As a precaution,… — San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office (@SJSheriff) August 12, 2023

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife has been notified, the sheriff's office says, and they report that the animal isn't aggressive.

While officials say there is no danger at this time, authorities are urging residents in the area to bring their pets inside as a precaution.