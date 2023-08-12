Sheriff: Mountain lion sighting reported in community near Stockton
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY – A possible mountain lion has been sighted in the backyard of a San Joaquin County residence Friday night, prompting an alert from the sheriff's office.
Deputies sent out an alert to residents in the Morada area, north of Stockton, about the possible big cat.
According to the sheriff's office, the mountain lion was spotted near La Loma Way and Los Cerritos Drive.
The California Department of Fish and Wildlife has been notified, the sheriff's office says, and they report that the animal isn't aggressive.
While officials say there is no danger at this time, authorities are urging residents in the area to bring their pets inside as a precaution.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.