Sheriff: Teen left with life-threatening injuries after shooting in south Sacramento

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — Authorities are investigating after a teen was shot in the south Sacramento area Tuesday evening.

The scene was the area of Power Inn Road and Meadowhaven Drive, just east of Sam's Club off Highway 99.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, they received a call regarding the shooting at around 7:30 p.m.

Deputies located the male victim, 17, at the scene. He was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No details were available on a suspect.

First published on January 31, 2023 / 9:07 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

