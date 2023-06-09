Sheriff: 15-year-old stabbed at Arden Arcade shopping center

ARDEN ARCADE -- An investigation is underway after a 15-year-old was stabbed at a shopping center along Watt Avenue on Thursday night.

The scene is near Watt and Whitney avenues, in front of the Grocery Outlet store.

Exactly what led up to the stabbing is unclear, but the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office confirmed that the teen was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

There has been no word on a suspect.