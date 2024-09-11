Sacramento firefighters honor first responders who died during 9/11 attacks with stair climb

SACRAMENTO – Remembrances of the 9/11 attacks took place across the Sacramento region with firefighters honoring the first responders who lost their lives with the annual stair climb.

With a bagpipe escort, firefighters entered the Esquire Tower across from the Sacramento Convention Center for their annual Stair Climb.

They climbed 110 flights of stairs just like the 343 firefighters who died during the World Trade Center attack.

"They each are carrying a name plate of a member who perished that day. They come up here, put that nameplate in the lockers and then they go over here and ring the bell," Sacramento Fire Department Public Information Officer Justin Sylvia said.

The weight of what happened that day heavy on their hearts and their mind.

"I was on duty on 9/11 so I remember that day very vividly and we promised to never forget," said Tony Martinez with Cal Fire.

Martinez has done the stair climbs for five years.

"This is a way to embrace the suck as they say and feel what they were going through the best that they can and to be able to share it with my partners at the station is extra special, especially since some of the guys weren't on the job then and I was," Martinez said.

Spencer Kramm is one off those firefighters. He was a littl boy when 9/11 happened.

"Being around guys like Tony, it helps me remember. I don't really remember the day but doing stuff like this, honoring the fallen, really helps and I'm glad to do it. Glad to be here," Kramm said.

Step by step, it's a stark reminder of the service and ultimate sacrifice of the men and women who have come before them.