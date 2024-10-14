Discovering little-known, best money-saving deals for senior citizens | Call Kurtis

Here are some little-known money saving deals for senior citizens

There are many money-saving deals out there for senior citizens these days that you may not know about. That's why CBS13 and the Call Kurtis consumer investigative team are always hard at work in tracking down these difficult-to-find deals for you.

Everything is expensive, but we've found some nifty and groovy deals ranging from clothes to eyeglasses to help you save.

"In this day and age, we all need to save every penny we can," said Elaine Mortensen of Galt, who we caught up with outside Kohl's in Elk Grove.

And, senior citizens can score discounts. Sometimes, you just have to ask.

"One good thing about getting older," said Geoff Martinez of Sacramento, shopping at Ross Dress for Less in Natomas.

As someone being 55 and up, Martinez knows he can receive 10 percent off his purchases every Tuesday of the month.

"I'm more of a penny pincher, but I'm a little more conscientious about spending than my wife is," Martinez added as he walked into the store to shop.

Walgreens also has a great deal on the first Tuesday of each month. If you're 55 and up, you get 20 percent off on your purchases – but you have to be a member of their MyWalgreens rewards program to take advantage of the savings. This also applies to online purchases.

On the first Wednesday of every month, Rite Aid offers a 20 percent discount if you're 65 years and older.

And, if you're an AARP member, you can take advantage of getting 50 percent off a pair of eyeglasses at LensCrafters.

Like pizza? When you're a senior, you can get 20 percent off your order. You need to be an AARP member to take advantage of the savings.

And every Wednesday, Kohl's gives 15 percent off your receipt when you're 60 and up.

"I did not know that," said Ruthie Ricci of Elk Grove, as she was walking into Kohl's to shop for her niece. "I absolutely had no idea."

"And I might shop more often, on Wednesdays," Mortensen added.

Please remember that CBS13 is the only station in town with a team to go to bat for you. And, if you have a consumer problem you can't resolve, let us know about it by filling out our form here.