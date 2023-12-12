Second suspect arrrested in deadly double shooting in north Sacramento
SACRAMENTO – A second suspect has been arrested in connection to a deadly double shooting that happened in north Sacramento in early November.
The Sacramento Police Department said Angel Moore, 40, was located in Chicago, Illinois. Sacramento homicide detectives flew to Chicago and took Moore into custody in connection to the November 8 shooting that happened at Del Paso Boulevard and El Camino Avenue.
Two people were shot. One of them died in the hospital. The person killed was identified as Angelo Gallegos, 29.
Diamond Moore, 32, was arrested in Reno in late November and faces homicide-related charges, police said.
It is not yet clear what charges the 40-year-old Moore faces.
A motive for the shooting is not yet known.
