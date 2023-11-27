Watch CBS News
Local News

Man arrested in Reno in connection to deadly double shooting in north Sacramento

By Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

SACRAMENTO – A man arrested in Reno is suspected in a north Sacramento shooting that left one person dead and another injured in early November.

Diamond Moore, 32, was arrested Monday evening and faces homicide-related charges, the Sacramento Police Department said.

Moore is accused of shooting two people in the area of Del Paso Boulevard and El Camino Avenue on the night of November 8. Both victims were taken to UC Davis Medical Center where one of them was later pronounced dead.

The decedent has since been identified as Angelo Gallegos, 29,

A motive for the shooting is not yet known.

Richard Ramos

RIchard Ramos was born and raised in Sacramento. He is a web producer for CBS13. He loves being outdoors with his wife and daughter and finding their next favorite food spot.

First published on November 27, 2023 / 10:08 PM PST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.