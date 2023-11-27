Man arrested in Reno in connection to deadly double shooting in north Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – A man arrested in Reno is suspected in a north Sacramento shooting that left one person dead and another injured in early November.

Diamond Moore, 32, was arrested Monday evening and faces homicide-related charges, the Sacramento Police Department said.

Moore is accused of shooting two people in the area of Del Paso Boulevard and El Camino Avenue on the night of November 8. Both victims were taken to UC Davis Medical Center where one of them was later pronounced dead.

The decedent has since been identified as Angelo Gallegos, 29,

A motive for the shooting is not yet known.