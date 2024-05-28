Watch CBS News
Second arrest made in connection to homicide in Stockton's Lakeview neighborhood

STOCKTON — A second person has been arrested in connection to a man who was found dead from a gunshot wound while inside a car in Stockton in April, authorities said Tuesday.

Rafael Galvan, 18, was arrested on Friday, May 24 in Long Beach in Southern California, the Stockton Police Department said. Galvan has since been transported back to Stockton and was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail.

quail-lakes-dr-homicide-second-suspect-booking-stockton-pd.jpg
Rafael Galvan, 18 Stockton Police Department

Galvan's arrest comes just three weeks after the arrest of Jadari Benson, 18. Benson was pulled over on May 6 and taken into custody without incident.

quail-lakes-dr-homicide-suspect-booking-stockton-pd.jpg
Jadari Benson, 18 Stockton Police Department

Both men face charges related to the killing of 21-year-old Stockton resident Boivae Martinez, Jr., on April 6.

Martinez was found early that morning in the driver's seat of a crashed vehicle in Stockton's Lakeview neighborhood. He had suffered a gunshot wound and was declared dead at the scene.

Video obtained by CBS13 shows the crash occurred in front of a home and a sign in the median was damaged.

stockton-homicide-quail-lakes-dr-todd-shurtleff.jpg
Todd Shurtleff

Information regarding a motive for the shooting was not available. Stockton police said the investigation remains ongoing.

