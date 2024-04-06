Driver found shot in Stockton's Lakeview neighborhood dies

STOCKTON - Police are investigating after a man who was found with a gunshot wound inside a vehicle early Saturday morning died in Stockton's Lakeview neighborhood, police said.

The Stockton Police Department responded to the Wood Duck Circle and Quail Lakes Drive for reports that a vehicle crashed in the area around 12:45 a.m.

But when officers arrived, they said they found a man in the driver's seat with a gunshot wound. Police said the 20-year-old man died at the scene.

In a video shared with CBS13, a white car was seen crashed in the front yard of a home near the intersection. The video also shows a sign in the median damaged.

Todd Shurtleff

Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.

There is no known motive or suspect description at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Stockton Police Department.