Suspect arrested after stabbing in Modesto

MODESTO -- Police were looking for a suspect who stabbed someone in Modesto early Tuesday morning.

The scene was on Scenic Drive and Coffee Road.

Modesto police say it appears the suspect and victim know each other, but exactly what led up to the stabbing is unclear. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Later Tuesday morning, Modesto police announced that the suspect had been arrested.

The name of the suspect has not been released.