Search launched for Sacramento County girl possibly kidnapped by 17-year-old

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said it is searching for a 15-year-old girl who was possibly kidnapped early Sunday morning.

She was identified as Citlali Itzpapalot Lerma and was last seen in the Rio Lindo area. She is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and about 120 pounds, with long dark brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark gray hoodie, light-blue ripped jeans and black New Balance shoes.

The sheriff's office said she was seen leaving against her will with 17-year-old Jesse Carranza in a dark-colored SUV. The SUV could possibly be an older-model Ford Explorer.

Carranza is 5 feet, 8 inches and weighs about 143 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and blue jeans and was in the Rio Linda area.

Although he is a minor, the sheriff's office said his photo is being shared due to the "exigency and violent nature" of the incident.

Lerma is considered to be at risk due to concerns that she was kidnapped and other possible crimes.