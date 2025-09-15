Scaled-back Mexican Independence Day Festivities still draw crowds in Sacramento region

Millions are celebrating Mexican Independence Day this week, even as concerns about immigration enforcement have led to cancellations and scaled-back events across the region.

Several gatherings that would normally take place have been called off or reduced in size due to fears that immigration enforcement efforts may target large groups of Mexicans, Hispanics and Latinos.

But the traditional "El Grito" ceremony still went forward at the California State Capitol, where the building was lit up in green and red in honor of Mexico.

Hundreds gathered at the Capitol Mall to watch "El Grito" from the west balcony and hear the ringing of the bell, a symbolic act that officially marks the start of Mexican Independence Day. People showed up dressed in green and red, saying that fear wouldn't stop the celebration.

The cry of "El Grito" signaled the start of the holiday, echoed by music and the sound of vuvuzelas throughout Sacramento County. The day was filled with dance, music, and the pride of a community determined to celebrate, even when it almost didn't happen.

"I want to feel good. I want to feel safe. We need to create a necessity for a community. We have to be together. It doesn't matter what color you are or where you're coming from," said Miguel Borges, who organized the South Natomas Mexican Independence Day Festival.

His festival was one of the only major community events in Northern California still taking place. Many others were either scaled back or canceled entirely out of concern that immigration authorities might target gatherings of Latinos.

"As long as we are united, that's where we're going to go. I think we can't live with fear. We don't come here because we don't want to, we come here because we need it," Borges said.

Vendor and co-organizer Marbella Sala agreed.

"We're not fearful, and we are a community. This is a really important holiday celebration for us as Mexicanos. For us not to celebrate because we're fearful is not right," she said.

One of the most visible events affected was the annual "El Grito" ceremony at the State Capitol. Normally, a large gathering complete with vendors, food trucks, and festivities, it was scaled back to a more modest ceremony featuring only music and the bell ringing.

The Mexican Cultural Center of Northern California cited fear of targeting by immigration authorities as the reason for the downsizing.

Even so, with the Capitol shining in green and red and the Mexican flag waving proudly, attendees felt the celebration was still meaningful.

"The events have been thin because of the situation," said Juan Villegrana, a mariachi singer. "But I say we need to pick ourselves up, go out, have a normal life. Because if we stay inside, we're not going to win anything."

The Capitol will remain lit in celebration tonight. More events are scheduled for tomorrow to honor both Mexican Independence Day and the beginning of Hispanic Heritage Month.