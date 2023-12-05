Cameras capture thief stealing Christmas tree off SUV in San Mateo shopping center

Raw: Surveillance video captures man stealing Christmas tree from roof of parked vehicle Raw: Surveillance video captures man stealing Christmas tree from roof of parked vehicle 03:17

SAN MATEO – Surveillance footage captured a Grinch-like crime in San Mateo last week where a thief brazenly stole a Christmas tree off the roof of an SUV parked at a shopping center.

CHRISTMAS TREE THIEF: Someone was seen stealing a Christmas tree from the top of a parked car in San Mateo, California before driving away in their own vehicle. Police have yet to find the suspect. pic.twitter.com/9c0X85Rq7U — CBS News (@CBSNews) December 5, 2023

According to police, the victim was running errands at the Bridgepointe Shopping Center after getting his tree on Friday. Around 5:20 p.m., the thief, which police described as "Mr. Grinchmas" in a social media post, pulled up next to the victim's vehicle and cut the ropes holding the tree on the roof.

Video then shows the suspect taking the tree off the victim's SUV and placing it into the back of their vehicle. The suspect's vehicle appears to be a white SUV.

"Thankfully, Christmas spirit is still alive because the victim was able to get a replacement tree. But, this does put us in a position to remind you, there are thieves out there looking to take advantage, especially during the Christmas season," police said in a statement.

Police urged shoppers this holiday season to avoid leaving packages in their vehicles. For shoppers running errands and getting a tree, the department urges them to save their visit to the tree lot for the end.

Authorities have not announced any arrests in the case.