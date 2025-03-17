Watch CBS News
Local News

Tornado Warning issued for parts of Tuolumne and Stanislaus counties

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Read Full Bio
Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

TUOLUMNE COUNTY – A new Tornado Warning has been issued for parts of the San Joaquin Valley as severe weather continues to move through the area.

The new warning was issued for southern Tuolumne County and east central Stanislaus County at around 4:48 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. A severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Hickman about eight miles northeast of Turlock, and was moving east at 20 mph.

The latest warning is set to expire at 5:30 p.m.

According to the National Weather Service, the earlier Tornado Warning covered western Mariposa, southwestern Tuolumne and north central Merced counties.

Officials say the severe thunderstorm that could produce a tornado was spotted about seven miles southwest of the town of La Grange.

That Tornado Warning was in effect until 3:30 p.m. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was in effect through 3:45 p.m.

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.