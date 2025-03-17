Tornado Warning issued for parts of Tuolumne and Stanislaus counties

TUOLUMNE COUNTY – A new Tornado Warning has been issued for parts of the San Joaquin Valley as severe weather continues to move through the area.

The new warning was issued for southern Tuolumne County and east central Stanislaus County at around 4:48 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. A severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Hickman about eight miles northeast of Turlock, and was moving east at 20 mph.

The latest warning is set to expire at 5:30 p.m.

According to the National Weather Service, the earlier Tornado Warning covered western Mariposa, southwestern Tuolumne and north central Merced counties.

Tornado Warning including Mariposa County, CA, Merced County, CA, Tuolumne County, CA until 3:30 PM PDT pic.twitter.com/k9lkveVthA — NWS Tornado (@NWStornado) March 17, 2025

Officials say the severe thunderstorm that could produce a tornado was spotted about seven miles southwest of the town of La Grange.

That Tornado Warning was in effect until 3:30 p.m. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was in effect through 3:45 p.m.