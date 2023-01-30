San Joaquin County sinkhole swallows third vehicle after driver ignores "road closed" sign

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY - The CHP is reminding drivers not to drive around road-closure signs.

Officers say that, on Saturday, a truck drove into a large sinkhole on Kasson Road near Tracy after the driver ignored a "road closed" sign. The road was washed out earlier this month after a retention pond failed during the string of powerful storms.

It's unclear if anyone was hurt in the incident, but the driver was cited for ignoring the sign.

It happened again. We can’t make this stuff up. This was 100 percent preventable. There is no excuse. The signs are... Posted by CHP - Tracy on Saturday, January 28, 2023

Believe it or not, this is the third time someone has driven into the same sinkhole.

On Thursday, a second person drove around the signs and landed their sedan in the sinkhole.

THIS CAN’T BE REAL! We’re at a loss for words. If only there were signs and/or barriers that could have prevented... Posted by CHP - Tracy on Thursday, January 26, 2023

On January 17, someone drove into the sinkhole while the roadway was still flooded. However, at that time warning signs were up.