San Joaquin County sinkhole swallows third vehicle after driver ignores "road closed" sign

By Cameron Glenn

/ CBS Sacramento

Multiple vehicles drive into massive sinkhole on Kasson Road in San Joaquin County
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY - The CHP is reminding drivers not to drive around road-closure signs.

Officers say that, on Saturday, a truck drove into a large sinkhole on Kasson Road near Tracy after the driver ignored a "road closed" sign. The road was washed out earlier this month after a retention pond failed during the string of powerful storms.

It's unclear if anyone was hurt in the incident, but the driver was cited for ignoring the sign.

It happened again. We can’t make this stuff up. This was 100 percent preventable. There is no excuse. The signs are...

Posted by CHP - Tracy on Saturday, January 28, 2023

Believe it or not, this is the third time someone has driven into the same sinkhole.     

On Thursday, a second person drove around the signs and landed their sedan in the sinkhole.

THIS CAN’T BE REAL! We’re at a loss for words. If only there were signs and/or barriers that could have prevented...

Posted by CHP - Tracy on Thursday, January 26, 2023

On January 17, someone drove into the sinkhole while the roadway was still flooded. However, at that time warning signs were up. 

“ROAD CLOSED” signs are not recommendations and are strategically placed for your safety. It is never safe to drive...

Posted by CHP - Tracy on Tuesday, January 17, 2023

First published on January 30, 2023 / 9:29 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

