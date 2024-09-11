San Joaquin County proposes fines, jail time for people sleeping outside

San Joaquin County proposes jail time for people sleeping in public for too long

San Joaquin County proposes jail time for people sleeping in public for too long

San Joaquin County proposes jail time for people sleeping in public for too long

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY — A proposal to tackle homelessness in San Joaquin County would create penalties for illegal camping on public property that include fines, jail time, or both.

The San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors will vote on the ordinance later this month but it approved changes to the policy regarding camping on public property.

Violating the ordinance, if passed, would be a misdemeanor and come with a fine up to $1,000 or up to six months in jail. The ordinance defines camping as setting up a tent or other form of shelter for sleeping, arranging bedding for the purpose of sleeping or sleeping in a parked vehicle.

There is a time limit in the ordinance that states that anyone sleeping for more than an hour would be in violation and could be fined.

The proposal follows the landmark Supreme Court decision earlier this year that allows cities and counties to enforce and enact penalties for illegal camping or encampments.

It is up to the "discretion of the peace officer enforcing this Chapter to determine if the person sleeping or resting in a vehicle is doing so for safety purposes," according to the proposed ordinance.