San Joaquin County crash kills 3, including 2 children; CHP arrests DUI suspect

Authorities have arrested a DUI suspect after a head-on crash left a man and two young children dead in San Joaquin County over the weekend.

California Highway Patrol says, a little before 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 19, officers responded near Mariposa and Dodds roads in unincorporated southeast Stockton to investigate a crash.

At the scene, officers found that two SUVs were involved. Five people – a man, three young children, and the children's mother – were in one vehicle, while only the driver was in the other SUV.

Officers say two of the children, a two and a four-year-old, died at the hospital. The man died at the scene, CHP says, while the mother suffered major injuries.

The other driver was first taken to the hospital to be treated for moderate injuries before they were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, CHP says.

Investigators noted that it appears the other driver had crossed into the path of the family's SUV, leading to the head-on crash.

The name of the other driver has not been released by authorities at this point.