Update: 9 injured in targeted San Francisco Mission District mass shooting; Suspect at large

SAN FRANCISCO -- Police confirmed nine people were injured in a shooting Friday night in San Francisco's Mission District during a block party.

No suspect is in custody for the shooting, but authorities indicated all the injured victims would likely survive.

San Francisco police said they responded to a shooting scene near 24th Street and Treat Avenue shortly after 9 p.m. at a block party. Authorities initially confirmed several people suffered gunshot wounds and were taken to a local hospital, but their condition was not known as of 11 p.m.

UPDATE: San Francisco Mayor Breed says 'horrific' Mission District shooting raises 'questions and concerns'

Police later said at around 11:24 p.m. that nine people were injured in what they described as a targeted shooting. While the SFPD Twitter account posted that all the victims were expected to survive their injuries, Deputy Chief Raj Vaswani said there were life-threatening injuries.

varying degree of injuries from non-life-threatening to life-threatening. The ages of victims are as follows: #1 23 y/o male, #2 22y/o male, #3 25 y/o male, #4 unk info at this time, #5 27 y/o male, #6 29 y/o male, #7 34 y/o male, #8 19 y/o female, #9 35 y/o male. We won't be — R. Vaswani 🇺🇸 (@sfvas) June 10, 2023

The victims in the shooting were mostly males in their 20s with one 19-year-old female victim.

Authorities said because the incident appeared to be targeted and isolated, there was no known threat to the public.

UPDATE



We can confirm there are 9 shooting victims - all are expected to survive their injuries. At this time, the incident appears to be targeted and isolated. There is no known threat to the public at this time. — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) June 10, 2023

A witness who was in the area when the shooting happened said the block party took an unexpected turn for the worse.

"We were on the roof and we just saw blood, bodies on the floor. It was just a scary sight," said Raymond Hou. "It was funny because I was just there ten minutes ago, no problem no worries."

Witness - “we just saw blood, bodies on the floor and it was just a scary sight.” @KPIXtv pic.twitter.com/bkEIUx0TEQ — Betty Yu (@bett_yu) June 10, 2023

Friday night, Santiago Lerma, an aide to District 9 San Francisco Supervisor Hillary Ronen, was at the scene and spoke briefly about the incident.

"We're very concerned obviously about the situation. It's very scary. But this is an outlier. This is a very safe neighborhood, generally. I walk around freely with my family, so do many other people," said Lerma. "We are very concerned about this incident and want there to be a resolution. Otherwise, this is generally a safe neighborhood."

Police did not provide any additional info regarding the incident or details about the suspect. No one is currently in custody in connection with the shooting.