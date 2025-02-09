Watch CBS News
San Francisco man dies, passenger hospitalized in I-5 crash in Northern California

WILLIAMS – A 72-year-old man from San Francisco died in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 in Northern California Sunday afternoon, the California Highway Patrol said. 

Around 1 p.m., the CHP responded to a crash on northbound I-5 at the Husted Road offramp, located just south of Williams, for a single-vehicle crash. 

Officers said the driver of a Toyota Highlander veered off to the right shoulder for reasons not known. The driver overcorrected and rolled over back onto the freeway. 

The driver and a passenger were taken to the hospital, where the 72-year-old driver died from his injuries, officers said. 

The passenger's condition is unknown. 

The CHP said the pair were for San Francisco. 

DUI is not suspected and the crash remains under investigation. 



