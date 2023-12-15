Sacramento nightclub reopens after shooting killed 2, including owner, with remembrance for victims

SACRAMENTO -- A Sacramento nightclub was back open Friday night after its owner and another man were killed in a shooting on November 26.

It happened at around 1:45 a.m. outside the closed club as everyone was heading home for the night, escorted by security.

Sacto By Night Lounge shut down for more than two weeks to honor its owner, 51-year-old Ben Do, a beloved father of three, and innocent clubgoer Ryu Kai Her, 23.

The two were caught in the crossfire when Sacramento County deputies say shots rang out in the parking lot.

"We will never forget what they did when they cut his life short," said Mee Yang, mother of Her, at a vigil honoring her son outside Sacto by Night as it reopened Friday evening.

Dozens gathered to light candles and lean on each other in honor of the lives lost.

"There is no closure until we know the trials have gone and we know who the murderer is. That's when we can really close that chapter," said Yang.

Yang says while her son will soon be laid to rest she's focused on forgiveness.

"He was loved and we are loved. That has been helping us and strengthening us," she said.

Sacto by Night reopened with a purpose: helping to raise money for both families.

"Fifty percent of the profit that we make tonight is going to go to both victims' families," Joseph Thao said.

Now, there will be more security than before both inside their gates and on the street so their customers will feel safe.

"I just want people to know this is still a safe spot where we all can come and make new friends and family here," Thao said.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said several people were detained in connection with the shooting. No further updates were available Friday evening.