"It all happened quickly and unexpectedly": Sacto By Night temporarily suspends operations after deadly shooting

SACRAMENTO COUNTY - Sacto By Night announced it is temporarily suspending operations after two people, including the bar's owner, were killed in a shooting over the weekend.

The bar said the shooting happened when customers and its business owner, Ben Do, were leaving at about 1:40 a.m. on Sunday. It said the bar was closed and the security team was escorting those who remained out of Sacto By Night.

"The incident had no altercations inside or outside our business premises," Sacto By Night said in a statement. "It all happened quickly and unexpectedly."

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said a group of gang members got into a fight in the parking lot after they initially refused to leave the nightclub in the 7100 block of Governor's Circle.

Deputies said one of the gang members shot two people during the fight. They added the people detained during a traffic stop just after the shooting were involved in the shooting.

The identities of the suspects have not been released at this time. The sheriff's office said it would release their identities when charges related to the homicide are filed.

Sacto By Night Lounge said it is unaware of the motive behind the shooting. It said its business operations would not be affected, but will temporarily suspend operations for two weeks, as authorities determined the incident happened outside of the business area.

"He was a good person, well-regarded by everyone, with no animosity in his relationships therefore, we announce a temporary suspension of operations for two weeks to respect the loss suffered by both victims' families," Sacto By Night said.

Do leaves behind his wife and three children, the youngest being 9 years old, according to Sacto By Night.