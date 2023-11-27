Bar owner among 2 killed after fight leads to shooting outside Sacramento County bar

One victim in deadly shooting outside Sacramento County bar was owner

SACRAMENTO COUNTY - Two men died after they were shot outside of a bar in Sacramento County early Sunday morning, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies responded to Sacto By Night at 7121 Governors Circle at about 1:45 a.m.

A group of people who were leaving the bar got into a fight outside, leading to a shooting, deputies said.

The victims, who were two men, died at the scene, deputies said. One of them was the owner of the bar.

Investigators with the sheriff's office believe a group of gang members who initially refused to leave the nightclub at closing is at the center of the incident. Those gang members apparently got involved in a fight in the parking lot, investigators said, with the suspected shooter being one of those gang members.

Witnesses described a white vehicle that took off from the scene. Deputies said the CHP located a vehicle matching the description and detained four people from that vehicle.

The people detained have since been identified as being allegedly involved in the shooting. Several guns have been recovered.

According to the sheriff's office, the names of the suspects will be released once homicide and related charges are filed.