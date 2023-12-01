Coroner identifies 2 killed in shooting outside Sacramento nightclub

SACRAMENTO — A coroner has officially identified the two people who were shot and killed outside a Sacramento nightclub last weekend.

Sacto By Night, which is located on the 7100 block of Governor's Circle, already announced on social media Wednesday that its owner – Binh "Ben" Quoc Do, 51 – was one of the two killed in the November 26 shooting. It happened at around 1:40 a.m. after the club was closed.

The Sacramento County Coroner's Office confirmed Do as a victim and identified the other decedent as Stockton resident Ryu Kai Her, 23.

Despite the nightclub saying in a statement on Facebook that there were "no altercations inside or outside our business premises," the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said both men were shot after a group of gang members got into a fight after initially refusing to leave the establishment.

Investigators said one of the gang members shot the Do and Her, and people connected to the shooting were detained later during a traffic stop. Those suspects have not yet been named.

Do leaves behind his wife and three children, the youngest being 9 years old, according to Sacto By Night.