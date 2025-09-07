Sacramento's iconic Tower Bridge Dinner celebrates farm-to-fork capital

Hundreds of people showed up for Sacramento's annual Tower Bridge dinner for an evening of fine dining from the region's top chefs, farmers and servers.

The event that sells out in seconds converged corporate sponsors, city leaders and the few folks who snagged a ticket to give them a taste of some of the best farm-to-fork food in the country.

"It's unlike any other city," said executive chef of Del Paso Country Club Dane Blom. "Everyone gets together and are very supportive of each other.

Blom has been serving people at the event since it first began in 2013.

The event shuts down Sacramento's iconic gem, the Tower Bridge.

"Inconvenient for sure that it's closed during the day, but again to me it's the biggest spotlight we can have and the best way to celebrate the region," said CEO of Visit Sacramento Mike Testa.

Getting to the celebration was a bit of a challenge for some, with Caltrans calling on its own closures over the weekend.

Westbound Interstate 80 from the Interstate 5 interchange in Natomas to the Highway 50 and Westbound I-80 interchange was entirely closed to cars for asphalt work. The roads will reopen on Monday at 4 a.m., but will have nighttime closures Sept. 8-18. Closures on weekdays will be from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m., while weekend closures will be from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Other routes, like I Street Bridge busy with cars at a standstill during the peak times of the day.

The traffic caused headaches for some drivers, but also highlighted that Sacramento was the place to be this weekend.

"I think more people need to know about Sacramento," said President of Christian Brothers High School David Perry, who was a guest at the dinner Sunday.

It is events like this that Testa believes can accomplish putting Sacramento more on the map.

"We have national media from New York City, and in the past, those reporters being there have resulted in feature stories in the New York Times or Wall Street Journal," said Testa.

The menu featured indigenous ingredients to the Sacramento region that were prepared by established and rising star chefs who are responsible for feeding folks just beyond the Capital City.

The dollars raised funded Sacramento State students who are children of migrant farmworkers and free events like Terra Madre Americas.

"It's a great day to celebrate everything that is great about Sacramento," said Perry.