Sacramento Zoo's female clouded leopard Serai dies at age 14

A big cat who had only recently moved to the Sacramento Zoo has died, zookeepers announced Friday.

Serai and Rajasi, a clouded leopard pair, arrived at the zoo earlier in 2025 from the Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute.

It was around July when the 14-year-old Serai started having health issues. Zookeepers noted that she was having trouble balancing, with veterinarians later finding a mass in her parathyroid gland.

The mass was removed from Serai, the zoo says, but some previous symptoms still lingered.

Zookeepers continued to rehabilitate Serai. Then, on Sept. 29, the zoo says staff found Serai had suffered a severe injury to one of her front legs.

The decision was then made to compassionately euthanize Serai, the zoo says.

The Sacramento Zoo is saddened to share the loss of Serai, our female clouded leopard. Serai and our male clouded... Posted by Sacramento Zoo on Friday, October 3, 2025

"Our animal care team and vet team worked around the clock throughout Serai's health journey, pouring an incredible amount of time, energy, and heart into her care," the Sacramento Zoo stated. "Serai will be deeply missed by all who knew her and worked with her."

Serai had been kept off display since the mass discovery, the zoo noted.

A clouded leopard's average lifespan is around 12-15 years in the wild and up to 17 in captivity.