Sacramento County Young Democrats react to Biden-Trump presidential debate

SACRAMENTO -- The Sacramento County Young Democrats hosted a debate watch party in the capital city, offering real-time reactions to President Joe Biden's performance.

Mr. Biden and former President Donald Trump squared off in the first presidential debate of the 2024 election cycle on Thursday night. It was a 90-minute affair that was defined by rambling answers by the current president, and lies and misstatements by his predecessor.

Inside the Sacramento watch party, young Democratic voters let their reactions be known—with cheers for Mr. Biden's policies and "boos" for the former president's comments about the Biden administration.

Hosted alongside the California Young Democrats Labor Caucus, the watch party spanned the entire 90-minute debate.

Reactions to how Mr. Biden performed during the debate were mixed, with the overall consensus from the group that a vote for him "protects Democracy."

"I think he really touched on the things that are relatively important between the two candidates for young people, like climate change, labor," said Jo Gardias, a Democratic voter.

"It's terrifying to think about what could happen if Donald Trump is re-elected," said Evan Cragin, with Sacramento County Young Democrats.

