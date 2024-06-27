Republican voters in Sacramento "impressed" with Trump's debate performance against Biden

SACRAMENTO — Republican voters gathered at their party headquarters in Sacramento on Thursday to support Donald Trump who is seeking re-election and engaged in the first presidential debate of the year with President Joe Biden.

They left seemingly firmly in his corner.

The final question in the debate posed to Trump asked if he would accept the results of the election regardless of who won.

"If it's a fair and legal and good election, absolutely," Trump said.

He then doubled down on fraud claims in his election loss that the courts have ruled unfounded.

"The fraud and everything else was ridiculous," Trump said.

Republican Party voter and Trump supporter Joseph Archer was satisfied with the answer.

"I think he gave a good response because, look, as a matter of fact, Americans want to be able to trust our election results," Archer said.

The Sacramento County Republican Party hosted the presidential debate watch party inside their headquarters.

"Mr. Trump is doing great. I'm impressed how he's handling all the pressure," Elena Trukhan said.

Fifty people of all ages were seated and watching mostly in silence and with seriousness.

Trump appeared to stay disciplined on the debate stage, a distinction from the last election cycle. However, he did make a few digs.

"I really don't know what he said right there, and I don't think he does either," Trump said at one point during the debate.

"I thought Donald Trump's performance was really good. He's more polished than he usually is and that's really good and it makes him look better to the American people," Trump supporter Marissa Forte said.

"I think he performed very well, especially compared to past debates. He's definitely learned a lot and he knows what issues to focus on," Archer said.

This group of Sacramento Republican voters set on supporting Donald Trump are calling this debate a win.