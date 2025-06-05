Watch CBS News
Traffic slow on Highway 50/I-80 through West Sacramento after Yolo Causeway crash

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

Traffic is slow along Highway 50 through West Sacramento after a crash on the Yolo Causeway Thursday morning.

The crash happened just after 5 a.m. along the westbound side of Interstate 80, near Enterprise Boulevard.

At least two vehicles were involved, but exactly what led up to the crash is unclear.

First responders, including paramedics, were called to the scene.

Due to the crash, traffic is backing up back to Sacramento all the way through the Highway 50/I-80 connector. Drivers should plan for a commute of around a half hour between Sacramento and Davis.

No estimated time of full clearing of the scene has been given by Caltrans. 

