Car crashes off Sacramento street and onto I-5 freeway, police say

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO –  A car apparently came crashing off a city street in North Sacramento and onto Interstate 5 early Monday afternoon.

The scene was on the northbound side of the freeway at W. El Camino Avenue. Multiple lanes were closed but reopened a little before 3:30 p.m.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but one vehicle ended up completely flipped over onto its roof on the lefthand shoulder of I-5.

w-el-camino-crash-credit-caltrans.jpg
Aftermath of the crash.  Caltrans

W. El Camino Avenue between Gateway Oaks and Azevedo drives was also closed for some time but has since reopened.

Sacramento police say the driver of the vehicle has been taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition. 

Traffic had been backing up on I-5 through Downtown Sacramento due to the crash. 

