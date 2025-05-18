Shooting at Sacramento house party injures man; 2 homes hit by gunfire

Sacramento Police said one person was injured Saturday night during a shooting at a large house party in the Valley Hi / North Laguna neighborhood.

A report of a large house party and someone with a gun sent officers to the 8200 block of Sunbird Way around 11:45 p.m.

Police said that when officers arrived at the scene, they heard multiple gunshots and saw people running from the area.

A man was injured in the shooting and taken to the hospital, police said. No other victims were found.

According to police, gunfire struck two vehicles and two homes in the area.

The shooting remains under investigation.