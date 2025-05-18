Watch CBS News
Crime

Shooting at Sacramento house party injures man; 2 homes hit by gunfire

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
Read Full Bio
Jose Fabian

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

Sacramento Police said one person was injured Saturday night during a shooting at a large house party in the Valley Hi / North Laguna neighborhood.

A report of a large house party and someone with a gun sent officers to the 8200 block of Sunbird Way around 11:45 p.m.

Police said that when officers arrived at the scene, they heard multiple gunshots and saw people running from the area.

A man was injured in the shooting and taken to the hospital, police said. No other victims were found.

According to police, gunfire struck two vehicles and two homes in the area.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Jose Fabian

Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.