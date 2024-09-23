Mother discovers Catholic cemetery moved teen's grave without notification | Call Kurtis Investigates

SACRAMENTO -- In a heartbreaking incident that has left a mother devastated, a Natomas woman recently learned that the cemetery where her daughter is buried moved her grave without notifying her.

Sonia Rodriguez has been visiting her daughter Jessica's resting place at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Sacramento for 16 years. During a recent visit, she discovered that Jessica's grave, which she believed was centered in front of a nearby bench, had been shifted to the left.

A Tragic Loss

Jessica Fraire, a bright 17-year-old senior at River City High School, was killed after a drunk driver hit her Halloween night in 2008. The loss has haunted Sonia, who recalls the pain of losing her daughter and the belief that she would always know where she could visit her.

"I didn't think it was possible for someone to just come and take your kid like that," Sonia said, reflecting on the initial tragedy.

After burying her daughter, Sonia felt assured that St. Mary's was Jessica's final resting place.

Jessica Fraire's gravestone. CBS13

The Shocking Discovery

During a recent drop-in at the cemetery, Sonia noticed something was amiss. A fresh grave marker nearby indicated that another burial had occurred directly where she believed her daughter lay. Upon inquiry, she says a cemetery staff member dismissed her concerns, saying it was crazy to think such a thing could happen.

Feeling angered and frustrated, Sonia pressed for answers.

It wasn't until days later, she says that another staff member admitted the cemetery had moved Jessica's grave a few inches to accommodate a new burial, without ever informing Sonia or her family.

Ethical Concerns

Death care expert Valarie Rose teaches for the funeral program at American River College.

She emphasized that ethical standards in the industry dictate that families must be informed about any changes to grave sites. "A cemetery is going to always tell the family members what's happened regardless of what the outcome is," she stated.

Sonia expressed her disbelief and sadness over the cemetery's lack of communication. "Nobody told you?," Kurtis asked. "Nobody," she lamented, feeling as if her daughter had been taken from her all over again.

Cemetery's Response

Jerry Del Core, the CEO of the cemetery acknowledged the mistake and issued an apology. He explained that while Jessica's vault was not relocated from the ground, it was shifted approximately 2 to 4 inches to create space for another burial. Del Core emphasized that the oversight was unintentional and promised to implement new procedures to prevent similar issues.

In an email statement, he wrote, "We do want to clarify that Jessica's grave was not relocated and did not leave the earth, nor was Jessica's casket or the vault that contains it opened. With the utmost care and dignity, Jessica's vault was shifted approximately 2 to 4 inches to create space for a decedent to be interred in the adjacent location. I have personally spoken with Ms. Rodriguez to offer my sincere apology and have already followed up on the items that we discussed. We are committed to continued communication and dialog with Ms. Rodriguez as we work to make amends for this painful incident."

Sonia, however, feels that even with this explanation, the damage has been done. "If they would've called me before they did this, I would've wanted to be there when they did it," she said. "It wouldn't have been such a blow to be blindsided."

Next Steps

Now reeling from the revelation and feeling violated, Sonia is consulting with an attorney. As Sonia grapples with her grief, she hopes that sharing her story will bring awareness to the importance of communication in matters of such sensitivity.