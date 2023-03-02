Suspect leads deputies on chase, crashes at gas station in south Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – A driver is under arrest after he allegedly led deputies on a chase in south Sacramento, then crashed at a gas station early Thursday morning.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says the incident began around 2 a.m. when deputies pulled over a vehicle that had expired plates. Deputies decided to let the driver go with a warning at the time, with the driver claiming they would just leave the car parked and deal with the registration.

However, about an hour later, deputies say they spotted the car on the road again. This time when they tried to pull it over, deputies say the suspect would yield – sparking a short chase.

The chase ended when the suspect crashed into the Chevron gas station near the intersection of Stockton Boulevard and Fruitridge Road.

No injuries were reported.

Deputies have taken the suspect into custody. The person's identity has not been released.