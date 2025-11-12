Sacramento State students say town hall with president provided little clarity

Sacramento State has been in the headlines lately for a rap concert gone wrong and the new mandate that will require freshmen and sophomores to live on campus next fall.

President Luke Wood answered questions on Wednesday from students in an hour-long virtual town hall meeting.

Although quite a variety of topics were covered and dozens of questions were taken, the students listening in were not totally satisfied with the president's answers.

"We are in a unique situation that we are serving more students and at the same time we have less resources to do so," Wood said.

Students were demanding more transparency over how the university is spending their money and making decisions.

"I expected to receive no answers and I am disappointed that I received no answers," Sac State senior Emma Beck said.

A top question was the infamous post-football game concerts with President Wood giving no dollar amount for how much they spent for rapper Lil Yachty to perform for 10 minutes or Quavo's successful show.

"Think about it as you're like playing Monopoly, but you can only use certain money for certain things," Wood said.

The concerts are part of Operation Lit, something he says students asked for: an elevated entertainment aspect on campus.

The other topic consistently asked about was the requirement for freshmen and sophomores to start living on campus, with exemptions for people living within 30 miles of the historic commuter campus.

"Have you considered the financial issues with requiring students to live on campus?" Beck asked.

President Wood said it's personal for him, saying he lived out of his car when he was a student here, and he doesn't want others to have to experience that and living on campus will give students a sense of belonging.

"It feels like it's almost moving the school into a business format when it's a public school," Beck said.

The president says university funds can be confusing to understand, but some students say the town hall only left them with more questions.

"I feel like the students aren't really being seen on these issues," a Sacramento State student said.

"I'm just disappointed. I feel like I wasted an hour," another student said.

CBS13 also asked President Wood multiple times over the past few weeks to sit down with us for an interview to have some of these questions answered, but was told that his schedule is full.