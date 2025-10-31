Sacramento State to require freshmen to live on campus for 2 years starting in 2026

Starting next year, incoming Sacramento State freshmen will be required to live on campus for two years. It's a move the university's president said is meant to shed their past reputation as a commuter school.

"I used to live here for two years, and now I live off-campus. But from what I've heard about this whole thing about the housing requirements, I find it to not be the greatest idea," said Riley Pospisil, a junior.

Many other students are sharing similar thoughts when it comes to the new policy.

"I just feel like it should be up to the person if they want to live on campus or not, just because I feel we're all adults and we should be able to make that decision for ourselves," said Alchemy Bowdre, a freshman who lives on campus.

Sac State President Luke Wood made the announcement on social media Thursday. Students who live off campus within a 50-mile radius can request an exemption for the first year of the policy, but starting in 2027, that exemption area will shrink to 30 miles.

One student we talked to commutes from Elk Grove and plans to keep it that way.

"I feel like it's easier for me because that way I'm not spending money on a dorm when I can live with my parents rent-free," said Bianca Grande Aguirre, a freshman.

"There's not enough beds on campus for that to really happen, so I'm not really sure what the president is thinking," said Pospisil.

Some new dorms are under construction, but it doesn't seem like it will be enough to cover the estimated 8,000 students coming in next year.

Sac State was not available for an interview, but the university said in a statement that "by implementing this live-on requirement, we're taking a proactive step to meet students' basic needs. Students who live on campus have reliable access to housing, meals, tutoring, counseling, and a supportive living community-all proven factors that contribute to academic success. Many CSU campuses and universities across California already have similar requirements, and research consistently shows that students who live on campus are more likely to complete their degrees."

"It's actually really great. I really like living on campus. I think it's a great space. I've made a lot of friends, and it's super easy to get to my classes. I feel like it makes me stay more accountable, for sure," said Bowdre.

Bowdre said she recognizes the value of living on campus, but she still thinks people should have the choice.

"Instead of them being forced to live here and have them complaining about it, that's not the environment we want here," she said.

Parking was a major concern for most of the students we talked to. They say it's already hard enough to find parking and worry it will get worse with the new policy.

"I don't think it's a good idea because there's still a lot of problems they have, like sometimes they don't have enough parking," said Angel de la Cruz, a freshman who commutes.