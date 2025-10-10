Thousands expected Sunday at Sacramento State for Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk

Thousands of people are expected at Sacramento State's Hornet Stadium on Sunday to walk against cancer.

When she walks this weekend, Beverly Garber will be thinking about that call.

"It was really tough, because I was at work ... helping people with their cancer," Garber said.

Beverly works with patients who have head and neck cancer. But it was those patients who helped her through it.

"When I became diagnosed with breast cancer, I sort of feel like it prepared me for that experience," Garber said. "Seeing their resiliency and their ability to manage the treatment and side effects."

Beverly's cancer was caught on her first-ever mammogram, which is why she's now a warrior for early detection.

"Early detection saves lives. Being aware that, if we just know the symptoms and how to be screened and have access to screening, that will have a huge impact on survival," Garber said.

Which means more survivors like Beverly will be standing tall this weekend.

"I'll be thinking about my family, my partner, everyone around me that has been impacted by my own diagnosis," Garber said. "And hopefully empowering them as well."

The American Cancer Society's Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Sacramento event is Sunday. Gates open at 7 a.m. They'll have music, entertainment, survivor recognition, and a whole lot more.

This year's walk also falls on the 40th anniversary of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.