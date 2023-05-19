Sacramento State celebrating a record number of graduates this weekend

A record number of Sacramento State graduates will walk the stage at the Golden 1 Center this weekend.

Commencement is the culmination of achievement for 9,574 graduates, and it will also be the end of an era for President Robert S. Nelson, who has orchestrated a dramatic increase in graduation rates during his eight-year tenure.

Last fall, he announced that he would be retiring after this school year.

The university is also celebrating four individuals who have demonstrated excellence in areas that benefit humanity, CSU campuses, the state, nation, and the world.

Nelson is proud to celebrate with students who have "persevered through unprecedented challenges to cross the stage at Golden 1 Center."

More than 80,000 people are expected to attend in seven separate ceremonies.