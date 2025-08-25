Sacramento International Airport saw its busiest month ever in July

July was a record-breaking month for the Sacramento International Airport.

Sacramento County official says the airport saw a total of 1,328,712 passengers this past month – marking the highest monthly total ever for SMF.

While summer is the busy season for airports, officials say SMF has now seen 20 straight months of growth.

"Month after month, SMF continues to demonstrate its vital role as a driver of regional growth and connectivity," said Director of Airports for Sacramento County Cindy Nichol in a statement.

This July's spike was also 3.3 percent higher than last year's numbers, officials say.

SMF has been pushing for travelers to consider it as an alternative to Bay Area airports like San Francisco International Airport.

Work is also well underway at SMF to expand parking with a new garage.