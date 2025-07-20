Parking at Sacramento International Airport's main garage to reduced for upgrades

Parking at Sacramento International Airport to be reduced for upgrades

Parking at Sacramento International Airport to be reduced for upgrades

Parking at Sacramento International Airport to be reduced for upgrades

If you are heading to Sacramento International Airport, be prepared for some changes impacting where you can park your car.

The airport is taking away a few hundred parking spots to make some upgrades that they say will eventually help you find a spot.

The airport says these changes, while a short-term closure, will ultimately have long-term benefits.

"I think it's great because sometimes when I'm heading to the airport, I'm in a mildly panicked state, so I'm not always thinking correctly," Aaron Carnes said.

Carnes, one of thousands of daily passengers through the airport gates, is up for any improvements, especially when it comes to parking.

The airport is expected to start installing a red and green light parking system.

A green light means there's parking on that row, and red means keep searching.

"Having a little extra assistance to keep my sane and keep me focused is a great thing," Carnes said.

An area on Level 5 of the parking structure is where they're going to shut it down first.

The airport is expected to go level by level in the main parking garage, shutting each level down for 45 days at a time.

"There's no perfect time for construction, but this short-term disruption will lead to a better experience in the long run," the airport said in a statement.

The parking garage near Terminal B will be done next.

As the airport continues to see more record-setting travel, the area around it continues to grow.

"It's a small airport for the size of the airport, so I think they're smart to upgrade to fit more of the population here," Carnes said.

If all goes well, the red and green light system will be complete by spring 2026.